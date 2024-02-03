Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BX. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

