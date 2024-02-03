Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.99.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.44.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

