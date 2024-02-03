Truist Financial Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $143.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

