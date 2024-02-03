Truist Financial Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $345.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.42. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

