Truist Financial Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $345.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $342.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

