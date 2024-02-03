Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Position Decreased by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Trustmark worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 186.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $337,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock remained flat at $27.15 on Friday. 291,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,731. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

