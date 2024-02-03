Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 5.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.15). Approximately 1,165,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,202,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.70 ($2.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market capitalization of £737.76 million, a PE ratio of -17,630.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

