Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

TWO stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,153.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $594,605. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.