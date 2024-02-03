United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.76.

NYSE UPS opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

