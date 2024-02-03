United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $45.86 on Thursday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,034,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

