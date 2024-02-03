Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE U opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

