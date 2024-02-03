Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 6.5%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 1,491,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,225,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $110,536.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

