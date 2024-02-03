Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URE stock opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of C$715.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$126,204.31. In related news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$126,204.31. Also, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90. Insiders have sold a total of 288,822 shares of company stock worth $640,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

