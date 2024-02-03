V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

