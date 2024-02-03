Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

