Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,394,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.