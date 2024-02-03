Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

