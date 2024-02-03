Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 30,062 Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGV. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 840,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,215,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,595,000 after buying an additional 552,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 236,084 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 136,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

