Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

