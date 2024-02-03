Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CGCP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.