Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

