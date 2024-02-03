Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

