Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.26% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

