Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

