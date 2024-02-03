Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

