Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 47,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 650,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

