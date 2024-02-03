Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

