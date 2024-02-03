Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWS stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

