Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 610.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 417,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

