Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $70.82 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

