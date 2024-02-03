VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Announces $0.20 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
