Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.