Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $505.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

