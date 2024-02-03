Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.06. 521,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

