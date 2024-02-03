Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

