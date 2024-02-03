Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

