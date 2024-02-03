Verasity One Day Volume Tops $6.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $53.07 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

