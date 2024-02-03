Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Up 3.4%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
