VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
VeriSign Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.60. The company had a trading volume of 427,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,585. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
