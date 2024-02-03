Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

