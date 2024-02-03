Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.78. 549,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

