Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

