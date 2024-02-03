Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $508.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $456.00 to $508.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.96.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

