Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 2.6%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 158,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 424,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.