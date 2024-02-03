Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $61.46 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
