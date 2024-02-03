Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $61.46 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

