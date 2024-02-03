Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 1706015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

