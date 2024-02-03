Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Stock Down 0.9 %

VICR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

