VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 224,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the previous session’s volume of 47,701 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.88.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

