VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 224,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the previous session’s volume of 47,701 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.88.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
