Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 528,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,599,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,798,250 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

