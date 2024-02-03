Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 47,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 458,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 434,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

