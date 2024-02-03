Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 47,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
